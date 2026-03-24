Aquiris Games' fabulous racing game, Horizon Chase Turbo will be delisted from the Nintendo Switch eShop later this year, the developer has announced.

From the 1st June 2026, both the original game's release and the enhanced Turbo version — which is the one you can snap up on Switch — will no longer be available to purchase from the eShop and other digital storefront, the developer on social media (thanks, Wario64!).

The reason? While not stated, Aquiris was acquired by Epic Games in 2023, so we (and many others) assume that today's layoff announcement has affected this small Brazilian developer.

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Horizon Chase and Horizon Chase Turbo will no longer be available to download starting June 1st. Horizon Chase 2 will still be available. The developer is owned by Epic (which just laid off over 1000 employees) — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T14:51:37.236Z

And yes, while the brief statement does say "download", Aquiris has confirmed that as long as you've bought the game, you will be able to redownload it beyond this date.

This is such a shame, as Horizon Chase Turbo is one of our favourite racing games on the Switch. We gave it a 9/10 back in 2018, with extremely favourable comparisons to Out Run.

This will likely mean the DLC will also be unavailable after 1st June. So if you want some arcade racing from the experts, you'll have to turn to Horizon Chase 2, which we didn't love as much.

Are you disappointed about the Horizon Chase Turbo news? Will you be picking up the game before it's delisting in June? Let us know in the comments.