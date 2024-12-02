If you enjoy racing around a large, oval track in fast cars, then you might want to grab one of the Nascar games on Switch before they vanish into thin air.

Yes, thanks to an announcement from Motorsport Games (cheers, Nintendo Everything), titles from the NASCAR Heat and NASCAR Rivals franchises will be delisted from the Switch eShop from 31st December 2024. No reasoning behind the delisting was mentioned in the announcement, but it's likely due to the transfer of the Nascar lisence from Motorsport Games to iRacing.





From December 31, 2024, all NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts but will remain available to play after this time.

Given the likely reasoning behind the upcoming removal, we wouldn't complete rule out the possibility of these games reappearing at some point in the future, but if you're itching to own them for the sake of preservation (or some loose definition of preservation), then you might want to jump on board sooner rather than later.

The same goes for Sega Mega Drive Classics, too. The compilation game, launched back in 2018, will be delisted from all major platforms on 6th December 2024. Again, no official reasoning was presented for the removal, but we'd be willing to bet that Sega probably has something fresh in mind for its classics back catalogue.