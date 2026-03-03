Nintendo previously released a sample of Kirby Air Riders on Nintendo Music, and in a new update today it's released the entire album.

This soundtrack comes loaded with 114 tracks in total and has a runtime of three hours. This includes tracks such as Starlit Journey, Floria Fields and much more.

The main composers of the soundtrack include Noriyuki Iwadare (Grandia, Lunar, Smash Bros.) and Shogo Sakai (Mother 3, Smash Bros), with support from Akira Miyagawa and multiple Bandai Namco musicians. Nintendo previously released a feature about "making of the music of Kirby Air Riders", if you want to know more.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

To listen to this album on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. Kirby Air Riders also got an update last week bumping it up to Version 1.3.1. It added support for new amiibo and also included balance adjustments and bug fixes.