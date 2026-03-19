Pokémon Pokopia
Image: Nintendo

We are back with another look at the latest Japanese physical charts from Famitsu, and despite some newbies entering the standings, Pokémon Pokopia remains firmly at the top.

It was another big week for TPC's latest, with Ditto & co. summoning up another 117,029 sales to its name. This meant that Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection debuted at 2nd and 3rd on Switch 2 and PS5, respectively, while Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake arrived in fifth and eighth.

All those newbies mean there weren't many spaces for the old favourites this week, but Mario Kart World, Mario Tennis Fever and Animal Crossing: New Horizons still managed to cling onto a spot, while Resident Evil Requiem hung around in fourth on PS5.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

Here's a look at the top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (9th-15th Mar) Total Unit Sales
1

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 117,029 658,400
2

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Switch 2

 37,718

NEW
3

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

PS5

 17,188 NEW
4

Resident Evil Requiem

PS5

12,787

 191,619
5

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

PS5

12,115

NEW
6

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 8,280 2,865,062
7

Mario Tennis Fever

Switch 2

 7,311 83,142
8

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

Switch 2

 6,436 NEW
9

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 5,038

8,402,335
10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 4,535

88,130

Aside from the Switch 2's continued dominance, the hardware chart has seen a bit of a shakeup this week, with the PS5 Digital Edition narrowly outselling the Switch OLED, and the Standard Switch outselling the Lite.

Despite the order switch-up, the Switch 1 SKUs still come out on top over the PS5, with Nintendo's old systems pulling in 19,941 total sales last week, and the PS5 models racking up 12,886.

Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position
 Console
 Unit Sales (9th-15th Mar)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2

96,950

 4,804,273
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 8,014

1,215,775
3

Switch OLED

 7,813
 9,501,877
4
 Switch 7,314
 20,256,142
5

Switch Lite

4,814

 6,889,681
6

PlayStation 5

 2,554
 5,904,185
7

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,318
 333,515
8

Xbox Series X

134

 325,343
9

Xbox Series S

85

341,370
10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

77

 28,642
11
 PlayStation 4

26

 7,930,391

< Previous charts

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.

[source famitsu.com]