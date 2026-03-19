We are back with another look at the latest Japanese physical charts from Famitsu, and despite some newbies entering the standings, Pokémon Pokopia remains firmly at the top.

It was another big week for TPC's latest, with Ditto & co. summoning up another 117,029 sales to its name. This meant that Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection debuted at 2nd and 3rd on Switch 2 and PS5, respectively, while Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake arrived in fifth and eighth.

All those newbies mean there weren't many spaces for the old favourites this week, but Mario Kart World, Mario Tennis Fever and Animal Crossing: New Horizons still managed to cling onto a spot, while Resident Evil Requiem hung around in fourth on PS5.

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Here's a look at the top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (9th-15th Mar) Total Unit Sales 1 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 117,029 658,400 2

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Switch 2 37,718 NEW 3 Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection PS5 17,188 NEW 4 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 12,787 191,619 5 Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake PS5 12,115 NEW 6 Mario Kart World Switch 2 8,280 2,865,062 7 Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 7,311 83,142 8 Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Switch 2 6,436 NEW 9

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 5,038

8,402,335 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 4,535

88,130

Aside from the Switch 2's continued dominance, the hardware chart has seen a bit of a shakeup this week, with the PS5 Digital Edition narrowly outselling the Switch OLED, and the Standard Switch outselling the Lite.

Despite the order switch-up, the Switch 1 SKUs still come out on top over the PS5, with Nintendo's old systems pulling in 19,941 total sales last week, and the PS5 models racking up 12,886.

Let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (9th-15th Mar)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

96,950 4,804,273

2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 8,014

1,215,775 3

Switch OLED 7,813

9,501,877

4

Switch 7,314

20,256,142

5

Switch Lite 4,814 6,889,681

6

PlayStation 5 2,554

5,904,185

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,318

333,515

8

Xbox Series X 134 325,343

9

Xbox Series S 85 341,370 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 77 28,642

11

PlayStation 4

26 7,930,391



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