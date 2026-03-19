Fans of Dreamcast-era Sega, Yu Suzuki, and sailors rejoice! Officially revealed at Gamescom last year, and confirmed for 'Nintendo platforms', ININ Games has announced that Shenmue III Enhanced will be coming to the Switch 2 (and other platforms) "this year", with physical pre-orders now live.

The trailer above gives an overview of the enhancements you can expect to see in this revamped version of the 2019 game. The Switch 2 cart will be a standard game card rather than a Game-Key Card, too, which should please fans of the genuine physical article. The blurb on ININ's website (very confidently) emphasises this, too:

"Discover the ultimate Final Full Edition, completely bug-free, update-free, and fully included on the cartridge. No downloads, no patches, no waiting. Just the complete, perfectly optimized experience, ready to play."

Naturally, there are also a couple of different versions of the game up for grabs in physical form. The Special Edition comes in a large box with a Making Of artbook and The Definitive History of Shenmue documentary on Blu-ray, while the Collector's Edition also includes a different box with a manual, a wooden scroll and keychain, a figurine of Ryo Hazuki, and an Art Print bundle with assorted goodies.

Pre-orders are live via ININ's website, with release for them all is set for "Q4 2026". The base Switch 2 game is going for €54,99, the Special Edition at €74,99, and the Collector's Edition a whopping €199,99, with the latter having a limited pre-order window closing on 4th May 2026.

This confirmation follows teases of a Switch 2 version, although previous discussion with the dev/publisher suggested that a Switch 1 release was a lock, with the Switch 2 version being a possibility. We've reached out for clarity on whether a Switch 1 version is still planned - we'll update when we hear back.

This third entry in the Shenmue series started life as a Kickstarter back in 2015, and the resulting game stayed true to the Dreamcast originals, for better and worse. Our pals over at Push Square gave it a positive 7 /10 in their review, and we're intrigued to see if the enhancements in this new version improve the experience.

Until then, let us know if you're tempted by any of these physical releases, and if you're looking forward to seeing Shenmue on a Switch for the first time ever.