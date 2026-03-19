We are still a year out from the Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie's release date on 19th March 2027, but it's never too early to start the marketing push, is it?

Today, Paramount and SEGA have shared a title reveal video confirming the return of Dr. Eggman and Shadow (with a dash of Sonic Boom, it seems), and Variety has lifted the lid on the film's full cast list. Spoiler, it's looking exceptionally stacked.

Alongside series mainstays Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and the recently revealed Kristen Bell, today's cast list reveal also contains the likes of Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows, Toast of London), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, The Last of Us) and the legendary Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi, Sexy Beast, Wonder Man).

Here's the full cast list as it stands, courtesy of Variety:

Jim Carrey

Ben Schwartz

Kristen Bell

Idris Elba

Keanu Reeves

James Marsden

Tika Sumpter

Ben Kingsley

Matt Berry

Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Lee Majdoub

Nick Offerman

Richard Ayoade

There's no word on who these newbies will be voicing for the time being, though our money is on Big the Cat for Matt Berry... god, please.

We'll have to wait for the marketing to step up a gear over the coming 12 months, but, rest assured, we'll be excited to see where Sonic's big-screen appearances go after a stellar third outing back in 2024.