Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly for the Switch 2 will be getting its second update at some point in the near future.

On the official game page, Koei Tecmo has announced the second update Version 1.0.3.03 will be "released soon" for Nintendo's new hybrid platform. This follows Version 1.03.02 earlier this month, which contained all sorts of adjustments.

This latest update is available now on other platforms and contains the following fixes:

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - Version 1.0.3.03 (Switch 2 - Coming Soon)

- Fixed a bug that prevented the Camera Obscura from being reobtained in Chapter Seven.

- Fixed a big that caused Mayu to stop moving in Chapter Four.

- Fixed a bug that made it impossible for Mayu to pass through a side door in Chapter Four.

- Fixed a bug that made it possible to obtain opens for free in the Point Exchange.

- Fixed an issue where the Motion Blur (Camera Obscura) settings were also applied to the normal Motion Blur setting.

- Fixed a big that caused the settings from Outfits During Movies to not display correctly.

- Fixed a bug in how Photo Mode camera settings were linked to the Options camera settings, where Photo Mode’s Camera (Vertical) settings were wrongly applied to Option Menu's Camera (Horizontal) setting, and vice versa.

- Fixed a bug where performing a Purging Special Shot did not increase the Special Shots Taken count in the Play Record.

- Fixed a bug where the conditions for unlocking the Extensive Protection were sometimes not calculated correctly.

- Fixed issues to improve game stability.

- Made text corrections.

- Other minor bug fixes.

If you want to give this game a go, there's a demo you can check out on the Switch 2 eShop. The game's save data will also carry over to the full release.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we said this title has a great atmosphere and thankfully hits more than it misses - even if there are performance problems.

"Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is a solid, but uneven remake that nonetheless stands as a strong reminder of the cool ideas that this franchise brings to the table."