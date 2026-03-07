In case you missed the news in January, Koei Tecmo announced a demo for the Japanese Horror title Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake.

As a reminder, it's now available for the Switch 2 via the eShop. The good news is save data will also carry over to the full game when it arrives on 12th March 2026.

In the demo, you'll experience the "early stages of the game". Here's the full rundown from Koei Tecmo's official website:

"Follow Mio and Mayu as they are drawn by a Crimson Butterfly into Minakami Village, where they encounter vengeful spirits in an abandoned house and engage in intense battles.