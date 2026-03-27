If there's one series we'd love to see make an appearance on the Switch 2, then it's Silent Hill. Both Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill f have been very well received on other platforms, and with Resident Evil Requiem and Fatal Frame II demonstrating that horror games have a place on Nintendo's new console, then we've got our fingers crossed for some more spooky thrills in the future.

Alas, there's no sign of any Silent Hill project for the Switch 2 just yet, so for the time being, we'll have to make do with some free DLC released for Fatal Frame II. Available now, the DLC adds in Silent Hill f-inspired 'Navy Sailor School Uniform and Fox Mask' cosmetics.

So basically, you can kind of pretend you're playing Silent Hill f! Nice. All jokes aside though, it's nice to see this collaboration between Koei Tecmo and Konami, and who knows, maybe it's a precursor to some more Silent Hill content on the Switch 2. We'll keep those fingers crossed.

As for Fatal Frame II, we gave it a score of 7/10 in our review, calling it "solid but uneven remake that nonetheless stands as a strong reminder of the cool ideas that this franchise brings to the table". It brings heaps of creepy atmosphere to the table though, so if you're looking for something to give you the willies in April, it might be worth investigating.