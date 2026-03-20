Koei Tecmo's recent release Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake got an update earlier this week for multiple platforms, but the Switch 2 wasn't included. Fortunately, it's now officially landed on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

This latest update for the Japanese horror title contains a bunch of adjustments, and also increases and reduces various things. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the game's webpage:

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - Version 1.03.02 (March 2026)

*Release Version Update (Ver.1.03.02) for Nintendo Switch™ 2

- Increased the number of film items placed in certain locations.

- Reduced the number of points required to exchange for Herbal Medicine in the Points Exchange menu.

- Increased the damage bonus granted during Fatal Frame shots.

- Reduced the amount of HP recovered by ghosts that have become aggravated.

- Reduced the amount of damage required to end the aggravated state.

- Reduced the likelihood of the following wraiths becoming aggravated:・ Man Killed by Kusabi

・ Priest

・ The Entrapped



・ Priest ・ The Entrapped - Adjusted HP and the amount of damage required to trigger a Shutter Chance for the following wraiths:

・ Succumbed Man

・ Succumbed Woman

・ The Sickle Bearer

・ The Seeker

・ The Pole Bearer

・ Man Killed by Kusabi

・ Woman Killed by Kusabi

If you haven't already played Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake, there's a demo you can check out on the Switch 2 eShop right now. The game's save data will also carry over after you've experienced the "early stages of the game".

We've also got a review up on Nintendo Life. The game's got great atmosphere and thankfully hits more than it misses, even if there are some performance problems.

"Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is a solid, but uneven remake that nonetheless stands as a strong reminder of the cool ideas that this franchise brings to the table."