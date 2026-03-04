Before the release of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on the Switch 2, we heard some rumours about more Fallout games being revived. Ever since then, vault dwellers online have been searching for clues.

This week, one seemingly popped up, when the support studio Iron Galaxy (who previously teamed up with Bethesda and Microsoft on games such as Killer Instinct, Skyrim, and Fallout 76) posted a photo on social media tied in with its latest meeting focused on "what the company's been up to and what's coming up next".

Fallout fans were quick to identify one slide as a loading screen from Fallout: New Vegas (a game which is already rumoured to be making a return), but apparently, there's "nothing to see here". The official response mentions how the team just loves Fallout, and the slide supposedly has "nothing to do" with anything related to "Fallout being worked on" at the studio.

Iron Galaxy Studios: "Sorry to disturb the volcanoes, but that was just a BTS look at our company meeting. We use that slide every month and has nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on. As you can imagine, we love Fallout, too. Now pardon us as we retreat back into our vault."

Today’s our February company meeting. It’s time to catch up with what the company’s been up to and what’s coming up next for IG. — Iron Galaxy Studios (@irongalaxystudios.com) 2026-02-26T20:56:28.220Z

Iron Galaxy has also helped out with Retro Studios' Metroid Prime Remastered game for the Switch. This response from the studio follows Bethesda's news last week that it will be adding DLSS support and stability improvements to the Switch 2 version of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition in a future update.

It has also rolled out an update for the Switch 2 version of Skyrim recently, adding graphics and performance options.