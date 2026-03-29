Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game was announced last year and it's now been confirmed it will be coming to the Switch 1 & 2 on 2nd July 2026.

It includes a single-player story mode, 900+ hand-drawn frames per fighter, a 12-fighter roster, rollback netcode and crossplay support.

The standard edition will set you back $29.99 (or your regional equivalent). There's also a deluxe edition and pre-order bonuses, which you can see at the end of the trailer above.

You can find out more about this upcoming release in our previous post here on Nintendo Life: