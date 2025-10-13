Well here's something that we weren't expecting. Fresh out of New York Comic Con 2025, we got our first peek at Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (working title), an upcoming one-on-one fighter heading to Switch 2 in Summer 2026.
We don't know all that much about what this one will have in store just yet — heck, the title will almost certainly change in the next 12 months — but the pre-alpha footage is looking pretty sweet.
Avatar Legends will see a roster of fighters from the immensely popular Last Airbender and Legend of Korra series face off in the ring. We can expect a good bit of elemental combat to keep things feeling fresh, and there's set to be a line-up of support characters for an extra pinch of customisation.
Throw in a single player campaign for good measure, and wrap it all up in a hand-drawn visual style reminiscent of the original anime, and we've got a pretty interesting looking fighter on our hands.
Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from its Steam page:
- 12 Playable Characters at launch, with many more released via Season Model
- Selectable support characters influence your fighting style and grant special moves
- Unique “Flow System” w/Movement Centric Gameplay
- Single Player Campaign w/Original Narrative
- Combo TrialsGallery Mode
- Best in Class Net Code and Cross Play
There's still a lot more for us to learn about this one in the coming months, but the promise of a Switch 2 release has us intrigued.
What do you make of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game? Let us know in the comments below.
As much as I love Avatar: TLA and Korra, this looks weirdly cheap.
In general, the A:TLA games have been pretty ropey.
I've got pretty low expectations from this sadly.
Yeah because that last Airbender game was really great. lol
I hope you're right about them changing the title. Also, does "via Season Model" means battle pass or paid DLC?
Fingers crossed it will be good (personally, it looks overall promising to me) for those interested in it - potentially me included although I should finally watch Avatar first and foremost!
I have some mixed feelings about the visuals. It looks faithful to the animated series yet cheap and the same time, YET animated series didn't look cheap. I guess that visual style did not translate well to video game world. Looks more like those online flash games.
Visuals aside, I don't see this making much of a splash on a fighting games scene. I could be wrong, I hope I am wrong, but judging by this trailer and couple of screenshot (admittedly this is judging book by it's covers) I am not feeling it.
Is Avatar even a popular IP among the youngsters, AKA people who actually have time to play video games? Ah, we will see.
I'm very surprised to see this, because for those that don't know fighting games, this was supposed to be published by Maximum Entertainment, and to try and work on this game they decided to gut one of their other fighting games, Them's Fighting Herds, and its devs and left the game in an awful state. They then released Diesel Legacy which just kinda came and went, and somehow, this game got cancelled alongside that, making the entire situation pointless. Now, the company that revived this project also got the rights to TFH and Diesel Legacy, and it seems the Diesel Legacy team is the one that's working on this, so I'm hopeful this game is good but I'm really hopeful they bring back Mane6 to finish TFH's story mode, because that would make me so happy.
@Bobb Believe they mean via season pass doc models like most fighters.
Anyone remember that Avatar Flash fighting game from back in the day? Good times.
I like the animations and general movement well enough (one of the most important parts of a fighting game imo), but yeah, the actual visuals could use some work. That alongside the fact that I have no attachment or even much knowledge of Avatar means I’ll probably skip it, but I am curious to see if it turns out to be any good, so I might check some videos once it comes out.
Looks like the equivalent of a Nickelodeon racing game, so a fighter for kids maybe? Not everything needs to be for the 18-25 crowd.
Of course a paid season pass means it's probably not that, but maybe it should be. Don't think it will fair we'll against that upcoming Marvel Tokon fighting game that looks incredible.
The deck has my pun sense tingling, but I've got nothing...
Really hoping this will be good. Avatar is a series that definitely deserves a good game for once.
