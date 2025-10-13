Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Well here's something that we weren't expecting. Fresh out of New York Comic Con 2025, we got our first peek at Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (working title), an upcoming one-on-one fighter heading to Switch 2 in Summer 2026.

We don't know all that much about what this one will have in store just yet — heck, the title will almost certainly change in the next 12 months — but the pre-alpha footage is looking pretty sweet.

Avatar Legends will see a roster of fighters from the immensely popular Last Airbender and Legend of Korra series face off in the ring. We can expect a good bit of elemental combat to keep things feeling fresh, and there's set to be a line-up of support characters for an extra pinch of customisation.

Throw in a single player campaign for good measure, and wrap it all up in a hand-drawn visual style reminiscent of the original anime, and we've got a pretty interesting looking fighter on our hands.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from its Steam page:

- 12 Playable Characters at launch, with many more released via Season Model

- Selectable support characters influence your fighting style and grant special moves

- Unique “Flow System” w/Movement Centric Gameplay

- Single Player Campaign w/Original Narrative

- Combo TrialsGallery Mode

- Best in Class Net Code and Cross Play

There's still a lot more for us to learn about this one in the coming months, but the promise of a Switch 2 release has us intrigued.

What do you make of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game? Let us know in the comments below.