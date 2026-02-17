Nintendo's Legend of Zelda series celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and it appears First 4 Figures will be joining in on the fun.

In a new announcement this week, the statue maker has given its followers on social media and YouTube a "sneak peek" of a new Tears of the Kingdom - Link statue. If it looks familiar, it's because the standard edition is already available at "GameStop and other major retailers".

This particular statue, which is limited to the First 4 Figures website, is an "exclusive edition" - so expect it to be a little fancier than the rest and possibly have additional features such as LED functionality. The full reveal of the 9" painted PVC statue will take place "soon", and pre-orders are set to open online on 26th February 2025.

If you sign up to the First 4 Figures newsletter, you'll also get $10 off the full price when pre-orders go live. Pricing and other details will be revealed on launch day, so when we hear more, we'll let you know.