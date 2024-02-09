Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We all remember back at Nintendo Live 2022 when the world first locked eyes on that awesome Tears of the Kingdom Link statue, right? Nintendo would later go on to reveal a Ganondorf version too and now, as a part of the delayed Nintendo Live 2024 event, the Triforce is complete.

Yes, mere hours before the grand streaming reveal of The Legend of Zelda orchestra concert (set to kick off today at 5 am PT / 8 am ET / 1pm GMT on Nintendo of America's official YouTube channel), the company has posted a video which provides a closer look at the Link, Ganondorf and newly-unveiled Zelda statues.

We have seen the first two of these multiple times over now — not that it makes this closer look any less impressive — but it is great to see the Triforce completed with a stunning Zelda statue to round out the trio. Depicted floating in the air with a healing Master Sword in hand, the statue has once again got us thinking about that one bit in Tears of the Kingdom. Excuse us while we shed a small tear of our own.

Aside from the individual close-ups, we're also enjoying seeing the trio all stand together in the same space. Okay, they hardly interact with one another, but you can't say that it doesn't look cool.