If you've been enjoying exploring Hyrule again in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then you might be interested in a new statue that's been making the rounds recently.

Created by 'Wake Studio', the statue depicts Link riding a Zonai 'Airbike' while a poor Bokoblin is practically incinerated by an explosion below. It's wild stuff and this is only accentuated by an LED light from within the explosion itself, meaning you can gaze upon its wonder when you're in bed at night playing your Switch in portable mode. As you do.

Available via Favor GK (which also stocks some NSFW products - be careful), the statue comes in at a rather eye-watering $511.99, but you can also pop a deposit down for $149.99, if you wish. Something else to keep in mind, too, is that the website states that postage for the product will likely be quite costly and may be "just as expensive if not more expensive than the figure itself". Yikes.

Still, it certainly looks cool. Check it out: