In case you missed it, Hollow Knight: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now available on the eShop. If you are wondering how the Switch 2 version holds up, the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has released a side-by-side comparison, showing it alongside the original Switch release.

The title now runs at 4K at 60fps docked, and there's also a 120fps option, lowering the resolution to 1080p. As for the handheld mode, players can expect a bump from 720p on Switch to 1080p, with the game running at 120fps. You can see it all in motion in the video above.

The game's frame rate on the Switch 2 is mostly consistent when it comes to reaching its target frames, even on the higher 120fps setting. As we've already noted, this is a free upgrade if you already own the Switch version of the title.