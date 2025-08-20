Well, it has been quite the week for Hollow Knight: Silksong news, hasn't it? We got a tiny peek at some more gameplay in Gamescom Opening Night Live, Team Cherry revealed a "special announcement" is coming on Thursday, and now we're getting to go hands-on with the damn thing.

Our more detailed impressions will be coming your way soon enough, but we thought it only right to highlight the game's impressive Switch 2 performance right off the bat: this thing has a mode that supports 120Hz!

Yes, after our brief time with the game, we can confirm that those playing on Switch 2 will be able to explore the all-new kingdom with quite possibly the most frames that the console can muster — talk about buttery smoothness.

This increased frame rate falls under the game's 'TV Mode', which boasts a "higher frame rate mode for displays that support 120Hz," though resolution is reduced in the process.

This is a real treat. Now, to be clear, just because the game supports higher frame rates, that doesn't mean it'll necessarily play at 120fps — we'll need further testing to know for sure. But there's room for the upper reaches of the Switch 2, and what we played felt super smooth.

Remember, the Switch 2's capacity for 120fps was one of the big selling points out of the console's reveal Direct, though we haven't seen it used all that often since launch. Select indies like Handy Hockey and Mina the Hollower have put it into practice, and who can forget its implementation in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour... we did. The next big hitter that we had our eyes on for 120fps gameplay was Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (whenever that ends up releasing), so it's nice to hear that Silksong will be accompanying it in the meantime.

All eyes on Thursday's "special announcement" for more information and hopefully a release date.