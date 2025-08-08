When it was confirmed that the Switch 2 would support 120fps gameplay, it proved to be one of the most surprising features for the new console.

Even at this early stage, games supporting 120fps are starting to trickle out, so it might be good to have a complete list of every title capable of reaching those lofty frame rates.

You've come to the right place, friend. Here you'll find a list of every Switch 2 game playable at 120fps.

All 120fps Compatible Games on Switch 2

Here's every single confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 game that can – whether partially or entirely – be played at 120fps. And, as more games are announced and released on the console, we'll add those to the list too.

Do I need a specific setup to enjoy 120fps gameplay?

Provided the game supports 120fps in handheld mode, then you're pretty much good to go. However, 120fps in docked mode will require a supported TV display.

These are becoming more common in 2025 and usually come with 4K resolution support, but they're still leaning more toward the 'luxury' end of the scale in terms of price. We've compiled a separate guide on the best 4K TVs to get for your Switch 2, so be sure to take a look if you're in need of advice.

Can you really tell the difference between 60fps and 120fps?

It really depends on who you ask. If you're someone who frequents Nintendo Life on a daily basis and considers gaming to be their primary hobby, then yes, we'd wager can probably just about tell the difference. Others might have a more difficult time at it. Certainly, the higher the frame rate, the trickier it is to really see the benefit.

In fact, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour has its own minigame that asks this very question, so it's worth giving that a shot and seeing if you can really tell the difference.

Is 120fps mandatory for some games?

At the moment, no, and it's highly unlikely we'll see any that requires 120fps to function for quite some time.

120fps is there as an optional feature. Usually, games that support 120fps can just as easily be played at 60fps, or even 30fps. Often, you'll see options that provide the choice between 'quality' and 'performance', letting you either prioritise resolution or frame rate.

