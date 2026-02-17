We are back with an updated look at the UK physical gaming charts, and once again, there are a few newcomers sprinkled into the mix this week!
The biggest news for us Switch fans is Mario Tennis Fever, which has put up a strong performance in its debut week and finds itself in second — just one place behind EA SPORTS FC 26, which retains its crown.
A couple of third-party releases have also served some decent numbers in week one, with Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties punching up in sixth (only 10% of sales coming on Switch 2, mind), and the excellent Reanimal creeping out of the shadows in fourth.
Elsewhere, it's pretty much business as usual — though Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has finally dropped from the top 10 — so let's take a look at the full rundown. Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 42%, Switch 25%, PS4 21%, Switch 2 5%
|
NEW
|2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|
2
|
3
|
Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|4
|Reanimal
|PS5 73%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 9%, PC 0%
|
NEW
|5
|The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy
|
NEW
|6
|
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties
|PS5 86%, Switch 2 10%, PC 4%
|
6
|7
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
|
5
|8
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 70%, Switch 2 30%
|
7
|9
|Minecraft
|
17
|10
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
-
|11
|Split Fiction
|PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox Series 3%
|
20
|12
|Battlefield 6
|
8
|13
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
11
|14
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
3
|15
|Nioh 3
|
10
|16
|
Donkey Kong Bananza
|
4
|17
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Switch 2 38%, PS5 32%, Switch 28%, Xbox Series 3%
|
9
|18
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|19
|F1 25
|
25
|20
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 64%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 2%
|
14
|21
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
12
|22
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
13
|23
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
15
|24
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
21
|25
|Ghost of Yotei
|
NEW
|26
|
EA Sports NHL 26
|
-
|27
|The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature
|
19
|28
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|29
|The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits
|
18
|30
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|31
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
31
|32
|Tekken 8
|
16
|33
|Just Dance 2026 Edition
|
-
|34
|
Resident Evil 2
|
-
|35
|It Takes Two
|Switch 66%, PS4 34%
|
23
|36
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%
|
26
|37
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
|
28
|38
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 48%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 21%, PS4 9%
|
-
|39
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 52%, Switch 2 29%, Xbox Series 19%
|
37
|40
|
Street Fighter 6
[Compiled by GfK]