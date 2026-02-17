We are back with an updated look at the UK physical gaming charts, and once again, there are a few newcomers sprinkled into the mix this week!

The biggest news for us Switch fans is Mario Tennis Fever, which has put up a strong performance in its debut week and finds itself in second — just one place behind EA SPORTS FC 26, which retains its crown.

A couple of third-party releases have also served some decent numbers in week one, with Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties punching up in sixth (only 10% of sales coming on Switch 2, mind), and the excellent Reanimal creeping out of the shadows in fourth.

Elsewhere, it's pretty much business as usual — though Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has finally dropped from the top 10 — so let's take a look at the full rundown. Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 42%, Switch 25%, PS4 21%, Switch 2 5% NEW 2 Mario Tennis Fever 2 3 Mario Kart World NEW 4 Reanimal PS5 73%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 9%, PC 0% NEW 5 The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy NEW 6 Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties PS5 86%, Switch 2 10%, PC 4% 6 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 54%, Switch 2 46% 5 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 70%, Switch 2 30% 7 9 Minecraft 17 10 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - 11 Split Fiction PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox Series 3% 20 12 Battlefield 6 8 13 Grand Theft Auto V 11 14 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

3 15 Nioh 3

10 16 Donkey Kong Bananza

4 17 Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Switch 2 38%, PS5 32%, Switch 28%, Xbox Series 3% 9 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

- 19 F1 25

25 20 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 64%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 2% 14 21 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% 12 22 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

13 23 Nintendo Switch Sports

15 24 Monster Hunter Wilds

21 25 Ghost of Yotei

NEW 26 EA Sports NHL 26

- 27 The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature

19 28 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 29 The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits

18 30 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- 31 Mortal Kombat 1

31 32 Tekken 8

16 33 Just Dance 2026 Edition

- 34 Resident Evil 2

- 35 It Takes Two Switch 66%, PS4 34% 23 36 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 51%, Switch 2 49% 26 37 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 54%, Switch 46% 28 38 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 48%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 21%, PS4 9% - 39 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 52%, Switch 2 29%, Xbox Series 19% 37 40 Street Fighter 6



[Compiled by GfK]

