The latest UK charts are in, and what do you know, there are a few newcomers sprinkled into the mix this time.
The biggie for us Switch fans is the arrival of Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined, which enters the charts at fourth with 37% of sales coming from Switch 2 and 22% stemming from Switch 1. Koei Tecmo's Nioh 3 debuts one spot ahead of it in third, and the latest My Hero Academia joint cropped up in 27th — not that either is available on Switch, mind you.
But right up at the top, EA SPORTS FC 26 has finally scored another winner. It made a huge leap from last week's 15th position to nab the gold this time, even pushing Mario Kart World down a peg.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|15
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 47%, Switch 21%, PS4 14%, Switch 2 9%
|
1
|2
|Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|
3
|
Nioh 3
|
NEW
|4
|Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined
|PS5 38%, Switch 2 37%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%
|
2
|5
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%
|
3
|6
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 52%, Switch 48%
|
6
|7
|Minecraft
|
5
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|9
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
10
|10
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
12
|11
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
8
|12
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
14
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
11
|14
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 67%, Switch 2 33%
|
21
|15
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
13
|16
|
Just Dance 2026 Edition
|
33
|17
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
18
|18
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
19
|19
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|20
|Battlefield 6
|
7
|21
|Ghost of Yotei
|
16
|22
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 68%, Switch 32%
|
24
|23
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 55%, Switch 45%
|
35
|24
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
25
|25
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 60%, Switch 2 21%, PS5 17%, Xbox Series 2%
|
22
|26
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|
NEW
|27
|My Hero Academia: All's Justice
|
28
|28
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 35%, PS4 32%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 2%
|
20
|29
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 42%, Switch 2 23%, PS4 14%, PS5 13%
|
31
|30
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 80%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 0%, PS4 0%
|
-
|31
|Tekken 8
|
-
|32
|PGA Tour 2K25
|Switch 2 46%, PS5 43%, Xbox Series 11%
|
17
|33
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Switch 2 96%, PS5 4%
|
27
|34
|
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|Switch 93%, PS4 7%, Xbox One 0%
|
-
|35
|Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
|Switch 2 90%, PS5 10%
|
-
|36
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
40
|37
|Street Fighter 6
|
23
|38
|WWE 2K25
|PS5 44%, Switch 2 24%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 12%
|
34
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|40
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
[Compiled by GfK]