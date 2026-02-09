The latest UK charts are in, and what do you know, there are a few newcomers sprinkled into the mix this time.

The biggie for us Switch fans is the arrival of Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined, which enters the charts at fourth with 37% of sales coming from Switch 2 and 22% stemming from Switch 1. Koei Tecmo's Nioh 3 debuts one spot ahead of it in third, and the latest My Hero Academia joint cropped up in 27th — not that either is available on Switch, mind you.

But right up at the top, EA SPORTS FC 26 has finally scored another winner. It made a huge leap from last week's 15th position to nab the gold this time, even pushing Mario Kart World down a peg.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 15 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 47%, Switch 21%, PS4 14%, Switch 2 9% 1 2 Mario Kart World NEW 3 Nioh 3 NEW 4 Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined PS5 38%, Switch 2 37%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3% 2 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 69%, Switch 2 31% 3 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 52%, Switch 48% 6 7 Minecraft 5 8 Grand Theft Auto V 4 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 10 10 Donkey Kong Bananza 12 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

8 12 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

14 13 Nintendo Switch Sports 11 14 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 67%, Switch 2 33% 21 15 Monster Hunter Wilds

13 16 Just Dance 2026 Edition

33 17 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18 18 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

19 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 20 Battlefield 6

7 21 Ghost of Yotei

16 22 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 68%, Switch 32% 24 23 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 55%, Switch 45% 35 24 Dark Souls Trilogy

25 25 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 60%, Switch 2 21%, PS5 17%, Xbox Series 2% 22 26 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 61%, Switch 39% NEW 27 My Hero Academia: All's Justice

28 28 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 35%, PS4 32%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 2% 20 29 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, Switch 2 23%, PS4 14%, PS5 13% 31 30 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 80%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 0%, PS4 0% - 31 Tekken 8

- 32 PGA Tour 2K25 Switch 2 46%, PS5 43%, Xbox Series 11% 17 33 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 96%, PS5 4% 27 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Switch 93%, PS4 7%, Xbox One 0% - 35 Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Switch 2 90%, PS5 10% - 36 Elden Ring: Nightreign

40 37 Street Fighter 6

23 38 WWE 2K25 PS5 44%, Switch 2 24%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 12% 34 39 Super Mario Odyssey

- 40 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts