Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
Image: Square Enix

The latest UK charts are in, and what do you know, there are a few newcomers sprinkled into the mix this time.

The biggie for us Switch fans is the arrival of Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined, which enters the charts at fourth with 37% of sales coming from Switch 2 and 22% stemming from Switch 1. Koei Tecmo's Nioh 3 debuts one spot ahead of it in third, and the latest My Hero Academia joint cropped up in 27th — not that either is available on Switch, mind you.

But right up at the top, EA SPORTS FC 26 has finally scored another winner. It made a huge leap from last week's 15th position to nab the gold this time, even pushing Mario Kart World down a peg.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split
15 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 47%, Switch 21%, PS4 14%, Switch 2 9%

1

 2 Mario Kart World

NEW

3

Nioh 3

NEW

 4 Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined PS5 38%, Switch 2 37%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%

2

 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%

3

 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 52%, Switch 48%

6

 7 Minecraft

5

 8 Grand Theft Auto V

4

 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10

 10 Donkey Kong Bananza

12

 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

8

 12 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

14

 13 Nintendo Switch Sports

11

 14 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 67%, Switch 2 33%

21

 15 Monster Hunter Wilds

13

 16

Just Dance 2026 Edition

33

 17 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18

 18 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

19

 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 20 Battlefield 6

7

 21 Ghost of Yotei

16

 22 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 68%, Switch 32%

24

 23 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 55%, Switch 45%

35

 24 Dark Souls Trilogy

25

 25 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 60%, Switch 2 21%, PS5 17%, Xbox Series 2%

22

 26

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%

NEW

 27 My Hero Academia: All's Justice

28

 28 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 35%, PS4 32%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 2%

20

 29 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, Switch 2 23%, PS4 14%, PS5 13%

31

 30 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 80%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 0%, PS4 0%

-

 31 Tekken 8

-

 32 PGA Tour 2K25 Switch 2 46%, PS5 43%, Xbox Series 11%

17

 33 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 96%, PS5 4%

27

 34

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

 Switch 93%, PS4 7%, Xbox One 0%

-

 35 Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Switch 2 90%, PS5 10%

-

 36 Elden Ring: Nightreign

40

 37 Street Fighter 6

23

 38 WWE 2K25 PS5 44%, Switch 2 24%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 12%

34

 39 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 40

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

[Compiled by GfK]

That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us know in the comments.