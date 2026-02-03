Nintendo Life: Before we dive into Reimagined, can you share with us the first time you experienced Dragon Quest VII, and what you thought of the game - PlayStation or 3DS version?

Takeshi Ichikawa, Producer of Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined: I was in the lower grades of elementary school when I first played the PlayStation version. I remember thinking at the very beginning, “When will the battles start?” and I don’t think I managed to clear the whole game back then.

When I played it again as an adult, I was able to complete it successfully, and I found the dark world filled with irrationality especially striking and modern.

There’s a lot of pressure to keep the traditions of Dragon Quest intact while modernising certain aspects. How do you juggle those expectations with a game like Dragon Quest VII Reimagined?

As a major title with a passionate fanbase, there was certainly pressure. However, the excitement of being able to deliver this beloved franchise in a way that feels fresh outweighed it, and I believe we were able to enjoy the development process.

Having worked on previous Dragon Quest games before in various different ways, how different is it working on a remake like Reimagined to say, a mainline entry such as Dragon Quest XI or a spin-off like Dragon Quest Builders 2?

In a remake, we believe it’s essential not only to offer players a fresh experience but also to preserve the charm of the original version. Striking the right balance between these two is crucial.

Given that it’s a big year for Dragon Quest in 2026 with the 40th anniversary, why is this year the right time to return to Dragon Quest VII? And why kick off the celebrations with this one?

DRAGON QUEST VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past originally released in 2000 - so this year is its 26th Anniversary! Because of this, we felt it was the perfect time to bring its storytelling and unique atmosphere to a wider audience - especially now, in today’s world.

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined not only “reimagines” the story and emotional portrayal of its characters but also makes the game significantly more approachable and accessible. We believe this game will be enjoyable for both previous DRAGON QUEST VII players and newcomers alike!

What attracted you to the diorama style that’s used in Reimagined? Why did you decide to go with something completely different, as opposed to the HD-2D style used for Dragon Quest III and Dragon Quest I & II?

The original DRAGON QUEST VII was defined by Akira Toriyama’s designs, featuring charming, stylized characters. We considered how to convey that cuteness while still capturing the game’s unique atmosphere.

At the same time, we discovered that movies and games featuring doll motifs were well-received globally, which inspired us to combine this concept with DRAGON QUEST VII’s character designs. We felt this approach would create a visually appealing style, leading to the visual expression seen in the game.

Unfortunately, we never had the opportunity to show this work to Toriyama. However, as mentioned earlier, we kept in mind throughout production that the visual style needed to match the charm of his adorable illustrations.

Dragon Quest is usually known for being lighthearted and charming – at least, it always feels very cozy to us! But Dragon Quest VII is often considered one of the darker entries. How do you balance this and do you make any changes in Reimagined to lean more one way rather than the other?

DRAGON QUEST VII is a work whose appeal lies in two aspects: the irrational and dark scenarios encountered throughout the journey, and the exciting coming-of-age story of an ordinary boy growing into the savior of the world. This title preserves that appeal while reimagining it.

You’ve talked about streamlining the game’s narrative and the discussions you had on which scenarios you wanted to keep, rather than get rid of. How tough was it to cut the sections you eventually settled on, and do you have a favourite that was a must-keep for the final game?

We felt that reimagining the scenario was necessary to create a more fast-paced and immersive narrative experience. Throughout the process, we consciously made adjustments to ensure that the original version’s unique atmosphere and core story remained intact.

If you were to sum up Dragon Quest VII Reimagined in one sentence (or one word if you want a challenge), what would it be?

This title allows you to experience the irrational nature of the world and the exciting story of growth that lies beyond.

And finally, to wrap up this interview, what does Dragon Quest mean to you? And how will you be celebrating the 40th anniversary?

DRAGON QUEST VII is the story of the growth of a boy from humble beginnings, and I hope that, through developing this title, I too have grown. I would be delighted if this game could serve as the beginning of delivering a wonderful 40th anniversary celebration of DRAGON QUEST to everyone.

This interview has been slightly edited for clarity and flow.

Thank you to Ichikawa-san and the team at Square Enix for making the time to speak to us.

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined launches on Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 5th February 2026.