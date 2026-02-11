Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has been boltering the roster with paid and free DLC characters, and the fifth free update is out this week.

Following NiGHTS, who was added as a playable character at the end of last year, this time it's AiAi from the Super Monkey Ball series. Alongside this, there'll also be some exciting races taking place in the in-game Super Monkey Ball Festival between 12th February and 15th February.

This free update will include not only AiAi as a playable character, but also features his vehicle the Banana Cruiser.

Apart from AiAi, the Sonic the Hedgehog IDW comic duo Tangle and Whisper are also scheduled to be arriving as a free character update at some point this month. When we hear more about this, we'll be sure to let you know.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available on the Switch and the Switch 2, with a paid upgrade for the title also available.