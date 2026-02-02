Capcom has released a new live-action short as part of its marketing campaign for Resident Evil Requiem, and it's a banger.

Starring Maika Monroe (It Follows, Longlegs) as a doting mother caught in the midst of the Raccoon City outbreak, the short effortlessly captures the frantic panic that ensues when the iconic location is overrun by zombies and BOWs.

Toward the end (spoiler alert if you want to watch it blind), we see a lonely figure shuffle through the ruined remains of Raccoon City, a photo clutched in her hand as she stops at what seems to be a grave made for a child. Yes, it's Monroe's character, but she's been zombified. A bullet from an unseen shooter takes her out before the following dialogue sounds out over radio:

"That's the last of 'em. Facility secured." "Copy that. Raccoon City is ours."

The following on-screen message then reads "Evil has always had a name". Intriguing, no?

It's a pretty impressive advertisement for the game; one that comes close to the surprisingly emotional Dead Island trailer from way back when. We know, of course, that the undead featured in Requiem have some remnants of their personalities intact, so we assume this is why the mother is visiting her daughter's grave as a zombie.

Kudos to Capcom for bagging Monroe for the lead too; she's well-loved around these parts for her roles in the horror genre.

We won't have to wait long to see what happens in Requiem. The latest mainline Resident Evil entry launches on the Switch 2 later this month on 27th February 2026.