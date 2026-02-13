During PlayStation's 'State of Play' broadcast earlier on, Capcom officially revealed the fourth major (and terrifying) trailer for its highly anticipated release Resident Evil Requiem.

It showcases scenes featuring both series legend Leon S. Kennedy and the FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft as well as the game's third-person and first-person modes. Towards the end of this latest trailer, there is a scene that should bring back plenty of nostalgic (and horrifying) memories. A certain character is also teased, but we won't spoil any surprises!

Once again, this game is out later this month for the Switch 2 on 27th February 2026. In some other news, Capcom also showed off a new trailer for Pragmata today.