A week out from Pokémon Day and Pokémon's official 30th anniversary celebrations, Nintendo has officially announced the return of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen as standalone eShop releases.

The announcement has surprised (and shocked) trainers around the globe in all sorts of ways and if the existing info dump wasn't already enough, the official Pokémon YouTube channel is now sharing additional footage of the returning Game Boy Advance titles.

In this particular video, we're given a side-by-side of the FireRed and LeafGreen opening themes, and how exactly you can expect them to look if you end up purchasing them for £16.99 / $19.99 each (or your regional equivalent) on the Switch.

"The excitement of the Kanto region, as well as the charming Pokémon you know and love, are just as you remember them with updated graphics in Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version. The Sevii Islands—not present in Pokémon Red or Pokémon Blue—have also been added, greatly expanding the areas you can explore and the scope of your adventure. We hope you enjoy these classic Pokémon adventures on Nintendo Switch too!"

These games are returning on 27th February 2026 and Nintendo has even released an extensive FAQ, clarifying all sorts of details about the Switch releases. This also rules out a local physical release, although there will be one made available in Japan, but it's a code-in-box release.