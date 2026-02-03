So, what did the other sites think? Here's the round up:
"Dragon Quest VII Reimagined still encapsulates much of what makes Dragon Quest VII resonant, but with every possible edge sanded off. It succeeds at streamlining a lengthy adventure at the expense of player discovery and friction. Besides being able to reach the credits more quickly, I find it difficult to declare this version as an improvement on what came before."
"Dragon Quest VII Reimagined revitalises an old classic with a loving overhaul to allow everyone to enjoy this adventure across time. This new take comes with a lovely visual style and other additions and tweaks to bring this story to a new generation."
"Dragon Quest VII Reimagined delivers a better-paced version of this 26-year-old classic while retaining its signature charm, but it also goes too far with some of its changes, sanding down the experience for newer players at the expense of the challenge and discovery"
"Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is a beautifully designed turn-based RPG that is much more approachable to new players than the 3DS remake in 2016, but it may leave fans of earlier versions feeling slighted...Even though there aren’t any glaring problems with this remake, it never felt as satisfying to play as the HD-2D games or Dragon Quest 11, so be prepared for a noticeably different experience compared to those RPGs."
"Dragon Quest VII Reimagined rectifies one of the slower entries into the long-running series with a next-gen coat of paint and pacing to match the sensibilities of contemporary JRPG enthusiasts."
"It’s time for everyone to finally stand up and agree that Dragon Quest VII is one of the best games in the series. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined cements this by smoothing out some of the rough edges, keeping things moving, and giving us a look and a combat system that are the series’ absolute peak."