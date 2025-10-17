Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has finally arrived on Switch and Switch 2, but with all the marketing focused on the latter edition, you may well be wondering how TPC's latest fares on Nintendo's old hardware.

Well, the wonderful Felix Sanchez is here to demonstrate. In the above side-by-side comparison video, you can get a glimpse at how Legends: Z-A runs on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, showcasing standard gameplay, cutscenes and load times.

As you'll see, the Switch 2 implements many of the improvements that we'd expect. The 60fps boost is a welcome sight compared to the last gen's 30, resolution and texturing are vastly improved, and a lot of the load times have moved in the right direction — though not all of them, as the video shows.

That said, the Switch 1 side of things looks... surprisingly fine. It's certainly a lot choppier and slower than the Switch 2 edition (as you'd expect), but at least it looks reasonably stable. It's no TOTK, of course, but nobody was really anticipating that, were they?