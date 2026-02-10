Pokémon Pokopia might just be one of our most anticipated games of 2026. If you're in the same boat and you're lucky enough to be attending the Pokémon European International Championships in London this weekend, then boy, do we have good news for you! Attendees will be among the first in the world to go hands-on with the upcoming 'mon sim thanks to a surprise event demo.

The demo will be exclusive to the EUIC event (now sold out), but it poses a good opportunity to see what this weird spin-off is all about.

We don't have any details on what, exactly, will be playable in the event demo just yet, though we have to imagine that it'll mainly focus on getting to grips with our humanoid Ditto protagonist and its strange transforming abilities — watering crops with Squirtle, harvesting them with Scyther, breaking rocks with Hitmonchan, you know the drill.

EUIC will also house a playable demo for Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which we can't imagine will be quite as popular for attendees this year — surely everyone there will have played it by now, right?

The event runs all weekend from 13th-15th February at the ExCel London. Alongside these demos (and the competitive matches themselves, of course), the championship also sees the return of the Pokémon Center pop-up store, the Pokémon Play Lab, signings, cosplay competitions and more.