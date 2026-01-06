Uh oh, you'd best get your wallets ready folks, because the official Pokémon Center pop-up store is making a return in London this February as part of the 2026 Pokémon Europe International Championships.

Open from Thursday, 12th February to Sunday, 15th February 2026, accessing the store will once again require a reservation, and more details for this will be shared closer to the time. As for what kind of exclusive products you can expect to find, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Mega Evolution will play a big role this year thanks to its reintroduction in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Here's a look at the exact opening times for the store this coming February:

- Thursday, 12 February: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

- Friday, 13 February: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

- Saturday, 14 February: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

- Sunday, 15 February: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Keep in mind that the Pokémon Center also doesn't accept cash as a payment option, so if you somehow still use cash as your primary payment method, then now's the time to break out the debit card.

For now, here's a small look at some of the merch that will be on offer:

We'll be sure to update you as soon as we hear more on securing those all-important reservations.