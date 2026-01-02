It's a new year, and the video game industry is already gearing up for some absolutely huge celebrations.

The monster-catching powerhouse Pokémon will celebrate 30 years on 27th February 2026, and to kick off this special occasion, The Pokémon Company has now shared its animated logo for the 30th anniversary.

It shows Pikachu through the years and highlights how the series began in 1996. The attached message from the official Pokémon account also mentions how it all started with the release of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan (and Pokémon Red and Blue locally).

This follows on from the news that McDonald's already reportedly has a Pokémon Trading Card Game promo lined up for the big anniversary event. You can find out more about this in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.

What would you like to see from Pokémon's 30th anniversary? When did you first start your adventure as a trainer? Let us know in the comments.