Octopath Traveler 0 made its debut on the Switch and Switch 2 late last year, and to get the new year underway, Square Enix has now released another update for this new entry in the established HD-2D role-playing series.
This update includes improvements to the game's performance, sound quality, and a handful of other fixes. Here's the full rundown, and if there are any other details shared about this update, we'll let you know.
Octopath Traveler 0 Update - 30th January 2026
Update Notice:
An update with the following changes was rolled out on the date listed below.
Release Notes:
- Improved sound quality
- Improved overall game performance
- Fixed an issue where the museum's interior would not change after upgrading it
- Fixed an issue where achievements would not unlock as normal on some platforms
- Fixed an issue where data would not save correctly on some platforms
Release Date - January 30, 2026
We hope you continue to enjoy Octopath Traveler 0
If you haven't already tried out this game on the Switch or Switch 2, there's a demo available on the eShop. Save data will also carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase it.
In our Switch 2 review, we called Octopath Traveler 0 a 'victory lap' for the beloved series, awarding it nine out of ten stars.
"Even if it's a retread in some ways, though, an absolutely monstrous amount of content, interesting new gameplay elements, gorgeous visuals, and compelling storytelling all come together to make Octopath Traveler 0 a must-buy."