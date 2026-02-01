Octopath Traveler 0 made its debut on the Switch and Switch 2 late last year, and to get the new year underway, Square Enix has now released another small update for this new entry in the HD-2D RPG series.

It includes improvements to the game's performance, sound quality, and a handful of other fixes. Here's the full rundown:

Octopath Traveler 0 Update - 30th January 2026

Update Notice:

An update with the following changes was rolled out on the date listed below.

Release Notes:

Improved sound quality

Improved overall game performance

Fixed an issue where the museum's interior would not change after upgrading it

Fixed an issue where achievements would not unlock as normal on some platforms

Fixed an issue where data would not save correctly on some platforms

We hope you continue to enjoy Octopath Traveler 0

If you haven't already tried out this game, there's a demo available on the eShop. Save data will also carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase it.

In our Switch 2 review, we called Octopath Traveler 0 a 'victory lap' for the beloved series, awarding it nine out of ten stars.