The Virtual Boy makes its grand return next week, with this particular retro library joining Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Now that the final previews have gone live, to build some excitement, Nintendo has released a new themed My Nintendo Store reward for Switch Online members. It's a Virtual Boy A4 poster and it's available in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

It will set you back 400 Platinum Points and is limited to three orders per Nintendo account for paid individual or family Switch Online members. Here's a look:

"Party like it’s 1995 with this Virtual Boy A4 Poster, inspired by the original Japanese Virtual Boy instruction manual. This poster is exclusive for paid Nintendo Switch Online members. Perfect for decorating your living room, bedroom, home office, and more!" Product Size: A4, Material: Paper

If you haven't already seen our latest coverage, you can find out more about the Virtual Boy service in our recent preview. Nintendo also shared an overview trailer recently, showcasing the launch titles, two never-before-released games, and additional features such as the ability to change the colour of the screen.