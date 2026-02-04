Update [ ]: Well folks, it's a good job we reached out about this, because Nintendo UK has now confirmed that the Labo VR peripheral will in fact not be compatible with Virtual Boy on Nintendo Switch Online.

Here's Nintendo's statement in full:

Recently, we incorrectly stated that the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics game library will be compatible with the Nintendo Labo VR Goggles. However, the Nintendo Labo VR Goggles are not officially supported for the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics library.

Instead, Nintendo is offering two accessories: Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2/Nintendo Switch and Virtual Boy (Cardboard Model) for Nintendo Switch 2/Nintendo Switch accessory. Both can be used to play select Virtual Boy games with 3D visuals. We apologize for any confusion.

Original Story: Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (we'll never get over Nintendo's naming conventions at the moment) is right around the corner, launching on 17th February 2026. But if you're not keen on splashing out on the $66.99 / $99.99 replica or its cheaper cardboard equivalent, then you might be in luck.

If you happen to have a Labo VR kit lying around gathering dust, then you'll want to dig it out in the coming days. According to GamesBeat, a Nintendo Treehouse staff member has confirmed that the cardboard peripheral will be compatible with Virtual Boy on NSO.

Now just to be absolutely sure, we've reached out directly to Nintendo and will update this article once we get confirmation. But honestly, it kind of makes sense that Labo VR would be compatible, and hopefully this will make the prospect of playing Virtual Boy a little easier for current owners.

Released in 2019, the VR headset could be used with big-hitters like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey. Nintendo has not opted to utilise it in recent years, but the cardboard variant of the Virtual Boy headset has definitely taken some inspiration. It will launch alongside the full-fat replica for a more affordable £16.99 / $24.99.

Obviously, if you plan on using your Labo VR kit, then you'll need to consider that the Switch 2 simply won't fit inside the peripheral. So you'll need to stick with the OG Switch, but Virtual Boy will thankfully be compatible with both systems.