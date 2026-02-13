The marketing train for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has well and truly left that station, and today, Illumination has revealed a new poster to keep excitement levels high.

As shared on the movie's official socials, the poster shows Nintendo's prized plumber in his iconic Galaxy 'spin' pose. A heap of enemies soar through the clouds behind him, with Spike, Piranha Plant, Koopa Paratroopers, Lakitu and even Sledge Bro making an appearance.

"Same hero, new adventure. Mario returns in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1," the accompanying caption reads — hey, it's always nice to have a reminder about that release date moving forward.

We last got an extended look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in last month's dedicated Direct presentation, where we were officially introduced to Yoshi. A handful of smaller 'teaser' trailers have since been released, showcasing a little more Yoshi and giving us another look at that Odyssey dinosaur.