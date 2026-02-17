If you're looking for another arcade racing game to try out on Nintendo's new hybrid system, Gameloft has this week released a Switch 2 Edition of its free-to-play racer Asphalt Legends.

According to Nintendo's website, this version of the game includes a resolution upgrade. It runs at 1440p in television mode and 1080p in handheld mode. Along with this, players can also expect a "stable" 60fps across both modes, along with enhanced visual effects.

"Compete in intense arcade races, now upgraded with smoother frame rates, higher resolution and enhanced visuals for the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system."

This is once again a free-to-play title, and the Switch 2 Edition of this title is a free update. It follows Gameloft's recent announcement that it's working on a Switch 2 Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley. In some other racing news, Gear.Club Unlimited 3 arrives on the Switch 2 later this week