Rumours of an Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake have been circulating for quite a while now, but the latest hint comes from a pretty credible source: actor Matt Ryan, who played the game's protagonist Edward Kenway.

As reported by VGC, Ryan was signing merchandise at a recent convention when he casually asked a fan whether they had completed Black Flag. After confirming that they had done so, Ryan said "well you might have to beat it again", before smirking.





Quote

“Have you beat the game?… well you may have to beat it again 😉”

And

“There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say anything…”@TheRealZephryss pic.twitter.com/vg6RghgcE7 Matt Ryan (Voice of Edward Kenway) Teases Black Flag Remaster via a fan interaction at a convention!Quote“Have you beat the game?… well you may have to beat it again 😉”And“There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say anything…” @TheHiddenOneAC June 29, 2025

He wouldn't elaborate much further, but simply stated "There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything".

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that he's probably referring to the rumoured Black Flag remake, and Ubisoft itself has even confirmed its willingness to revisit previously-released games and modernise them for current hardware.

Black Flag previously launched on both the Wii U and the Switch (the latter as part of the Rebel Collection) and has proven to be one of the most beloved entries in Ubisoft's flagship franchise. To be honest, we would have expected a remake of Assassin's Creed 2 long before the fourth entry, but we can't complain.

Either way, we reckon there's a good chance this will turn up on the Switch 2. It was previously reported that Assassin's Creed Shadows would also make its way to Nintendo's new console following an online rating, but at the time of writing, there's been no official confirmation.