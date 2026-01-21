Ubisoft has announced a major organisational restructure to refocus its initiatives and improve efficiency.

In a press release, the company confirmed that it plans to "close several studios" and "continue restructuring throughout the Group" in order to achieve its goals. It reconfirmed the closure of its Halifax studio, along with restructuring at Abu Dhabi, RedLynx and Massive. It will also reinforce a working structure of five days in office environments, which will be supported by yearly allowances to work from home.

Naturally, news of studio closures also means that several games – six, to be precise – have been discontinued. This includes Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake along with three brand new IPs and a mobile game. Yes, we know that totals five, so who knows what the sixth is.

On the flip side, seven unspecified titles will be granted additional development time to ensure they meet the quality standards set by Ubisoft. One of these games, originally scheduled to launch in fiscal year 2026, has been pushed to fiscal year 2027.

Ubisoft will primarily focus on open-world games and 'Games as a Service' titles, which it says will be supported by "targeted investments, deeper specialization, and cutting-edge technology, including accelerated investments behind player-facing Generative AI." Good lord...

Starting from April, Ubisoft's operating model will centre around five "creative houses", each of which will be wholly responsible for the games it creates, including development and marketing. Each house will focus on specific genres, and the general outline looks a little like this:

CH1 - Flagship ( Assassin’s Creed , Far Cry, Rainbow Six )

, ) CH2 - Shooters/Competitive titles ( The Division , Ghost Recon , Splinter Cell )

, , ) CH3 - Live Service Games ( For Honor , The Crew , Riders Republic , Brawlhalla , Skull & Bones )

, , , , ) CH4 - Narrative Adventures ( Anno , Might & Magic , Rayman , Prince of Persia , Beyond Good & Evil )

, , , , ) CH5 - Family Friendly Games (Just Dance, Idle Miner Tycoon, Ketchapp, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Uno, Hasbro)

Ultimately, Ubisoft will be taking the next three years or so to completely refocus its portfolio and effectively reallocate its resources.

It's likely that we'll see the effects of this major announcement come to fruition over the coming days and weeks, so we'll be sure to let you know of any future developments. Ubisoft itself will be sharing additional information on 12th February 2026.