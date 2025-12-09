In what is no doubt the worst kept secret of 2025, another hint regarding the remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has surfaced via the official PEGI website.

As detailed by our pals over at Push Square, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has been rated by PEGI, with an official listing indicating that the game will including violence, bad language, and ... *gulp*... in-game purchases.

No platforms have been specified in the listing, so it's unknown at this time whether Switch 2 is on the cards, but after the recent launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows, we reckon there's a high chance that Black Flag could follow.

We're just a couple of days out from The Game Awards this week, so it seems highly likely that Ubisoft is planning to officially reveal the game during the upcoming event.

It's not the only thing that leaked from Geoff Keighley's awards bonanza, since Sony accidentally revealed the existence of an unannounced character in Resident Evil Requiem before the game's planned appearance later this week.

Black Flag originally launches in 2013 and saw releases on both the Wii U and the Switch. It's frequently cited as one of the most popular entries in the series alongside Assassin's Creed II, largely thanks to its excellent navel combat and more lighthearted narrative.