In case you missed the news, the free-to-play title Warframe is on its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Digital Extremes held its first Devstream of the year this week, and the team has now narrowed down the launch window of this version to "later" in the first quarter of 2026. As for the exact release date on Nintendo's new hybrid platform, expect an announcement for this during the next stream in February.

"Wield new ways to experience Warframe’s iconic fast-paced gameplay natively on the Nintendo Switch 2 later in Q1 2026"

Once again, this native version of Warframe for Switch 2 will run at 60fps, with 1080p resolution across both docked and handheld modes. It's also got improved load times and Switch 2 Mouse Mode is supported.

"Expect smoother visuals, more responsive combat, and significantly improved overall gameplay fidelity. Stay tuned for more details."

You can find out more about this free-to-play title in our original Switch review. And when the Switch 2 version's release date is announced, we'll provide an update.