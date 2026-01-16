Nintendo officially launched Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch 2 this week, and since then, some video comparisons have now popped up online.

One of these has been shared by the YouTube channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits', which not only presents a side-by-side visual comparison of the Switch 2 Edition next to the existing Switch release, but also shows other improvements such as game's loading times.

As Nintendo has previously noted, the Switch 2 Edition is "4K" in docked mode. As for handheld, it's 1080p (so everything looks sharper), and both versions of the game run at a consistent 30fps. There's also a demonstration of the improved load times. Similar to the resolution bump, you may or may not notice the difference when you're actually playing the game.

In this particular video demo, you can see in one example on Switch 2 how it takes eight seconds to get from the title screen to the game, while the Switch version takes around 17 seconds. And in another test, loading from the system HOME Menu to actual gameplay takes 16 seconds on the Switch 2 and about 30 seconds on the original system.

We've also shared our thoughts about the Switch 2 version's resolution, frame rate and loading times, so if you haven't already read our review, be sure to check it out. Nintendo previously highlighted the Switch 2 Edition's "enhanced resolution" in the announcement trailer. You can see this side-by-side comparison in our full guide.