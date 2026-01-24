Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
Image: Square Enix

Switch 2 has been graced with a few 'impossible' ports in its first months on the market, and this week, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade joined the ranks.

While playing Square Enix's acclaimed 2020 remake on Nintendo's old hybrid would have felt like a pipedream, FFVII looks, runs, and feels exceptionally good on Switch 2. Sure, there are some technical downgrades from the PS5 version here and there *cough* 30fps *cough*, but overall, this is a rather wonderful display of what the new hardware can muster.

At least, that's what our Alana thought in her 9/10 review of Square Enix's latest "remarkable" project. "For those who haven’t touched Final Fantasy VII before and are worried, don’t fret," she wrote, "even with some of the additions, the Switch 2 port is still an amazing way to experience (part of) one of the most influential games of all time."

With the Switch 2 port now out in the wild, we want to know what you lovely lot make of it so far — whether this is your first time stepping into Midgar or if you're something of a seasoned professional by this point.

You can let us know your review score for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade by using the poll below. Of course, we don't expect you all to have finished it just yet, but that's the magic of this poll, you can come back and change your vote whenever you'd like!

What score would you give Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thank you for voting! If you have anything else to say about your time with FFVII: Remake on Switch 2 so far, let us know in the comments.