Switch 2 has been graced with a few 'impossible' ports in its first months on the market, and this week, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade joined the ranks.

While playing Square Enix's acclaimed 2020 remake on Nintendo's old hybrid would have felt like a pipedream, FFVII looks, runs, and feels exceptionally good on Switch 2. Sure, there are some technical downgrades from the PS5 version here and there *cough* 30fps *cough*, but overall, this is a rather wonderful display of what the new hardware can muster.

At least, that's what our Alana thought in her 9/10 review of Square Enix's latest "remarkable" project. "For those who haven’t touched Final Fantasy VII before and are worried, don’t fret," she wrote, "even with some of the additions, the Switch 2 port is still an amazing way to experience (part of) one of the most influential games of all time."