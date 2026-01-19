We are back again with another look at the UK boxed charts, and much like we had hoped last week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has spiced things up a little.

Yes, the latest addition to the 'Switch 2 Edition' line-up has performed predictably well in its debut week, bumping up to second place, with a 59% split of console sales coming from the new hardware — the ver. 3.0 update likely helped the S1 sales too. It's not enough to knock Mario Kart World from the top spot, but we weren't expecting a miracle.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart World 11 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 59%, Switch 41% 3 3 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 5 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 54%, Switch 2 46% 6 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 1 6 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 54%, Switch 20%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7% 6 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 8 Minecraft 32 9 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 77%, PS5 13%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 2% 10 10 Grand Theft Auto V 21 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 12 12 Donkey Kong Bananza 13 13 Nintendo Switch Sports 9 14 Dark Souls Trilogy

14 15 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% NEW 16 The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon PS5 80%, Switch 9%, Switch 2 7%, PS4 5% 15 17 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 23 18 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 4 19 Battlefield 6 19 20 Elden Ring

- 21 Monster Hunter Wilds 36 22 Little Nightmares III PS5 39%, Switch 29%, Switch 2 12%, PS4 12% 29 23 Mafia: The Old Country 18 24 Mafia Trilogy 28 25 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 52%, Switch 2 48% 31 26 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 60%, Switch 40% 33 27 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition

34 28 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox One 14%, PS5 13% 30 29 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 66%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 2%, PS4 1% 24 30 Ghost of Yotei

20 31 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 47%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 4% 35 32 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 60%, Switch 40% 26 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

40 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Switch 91%, PS4 9% - 35 Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots Switch 58%, PS5 42% - 36 WWE 2K25 PS5 56%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 2 9% - 37 Tekken 8

- 38 Super Mario Odyssey

- 39 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

- 40 Resident Evil 2



[Compiled by GfK]

