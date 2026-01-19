We are back again with another look at the UK boxed charts, and much like we had hoped last week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has spiced things up a little.
Yes, the latest addition to the 'Switch 2 Edition' line-up has performed predictably well in its debut week, bumping up to second place, with a 59% split of console sales coming from the new hardware — the ver. 3.0 update likely helped the S1 sales too. It's not enough to knock Mario Kart World from the top spot, but we weren't expecting a miracle.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
11
|2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%
|3
|
3
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
5
|4
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
|
6
|5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
1
|6
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 54%, Switch 20%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7%
|
6
|7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|8
|Minecraft
|
32
|9
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 77%, PS5 13%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 2%
|
10
|10
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
21
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
12
|12
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
13
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
9
|14
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
14
|15
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
NEW
|16
|
The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon
|PS5 80%, Switch 9%, Switch 2 7%, PS4 5%
|
15
|17
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
23
|18
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
4
|19
|Battlefield 6
|
19
|20
|Elden Ring
|
-
|21
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
36
|22
|Little Nightmares III
|PS5 39%, Switch 29%, Switch 2 12%, PS4 12%
|
29
|23
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
18
|24
|Mafia Trilogy
|
28
|25
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%
|
31
|26
|
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 60%, Switch 40%
|
33
|27
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
|
34
|28
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 42%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox One 14%, PS5 13%
|
30
|29
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 66%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 2%, PS4 1%
|
24
|30
|Ghost of Yotei
|
20
|31
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 47%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 4%
|
35
|32
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 60%, Switch 40%
|
26
|33
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
40
|34
|
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|Switch 91%, PS4 9%
|
-
|35
|Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots
|Switch 58%, PS5 42%
|
-
|36
|WWE 2K25
|PS5 56%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 2 9%
|
-
|37
|Tekken 8
|
-
|38
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|39
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
|
-
|40
|
Resident Evil 2
[Compiled by GfK]