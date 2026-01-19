Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Resetti
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back again with another look at the UK boxed charts, and much like we had hoped last week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has spiced things up a little.

Yes, the latest addition to the 'Switch 2 Edition' line-up has performed predictably well in its debut week, bumping up to second place, with a 59% split of console sales coming from the new hardware — the ver. 3.0 update likely helped the S1 sales too. It's not enough to knock Mario Kart World from the top spot, but we weren't expecting a miracle.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split
1 1 Mario Kart World

11

 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%
3

3

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

5

 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%

6

 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

1

 6 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 54%, Switch 20%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7%

6

 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

 8 Minecraft

32

 9 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 77%, PS5 13%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 2%

10

 10 Grand Theft Auto V

21

 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

12

 12 Donkey Kong Bananza

13

 13 Nintendo Switch Sports

9

 14 Dark Souls Trilogy

14

 15 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%

NEW

 16

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon

 PS5 80%, Switch 9%, Switch 2 7%, PS4 5%

15

 17 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

23

 18 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4

 19 Battlefield 6

19

 20 Elden Ring

-

 21 Monster Hunter Wilds

36

 22 Little Nightmares III PS5 39%, Switch 29%, Switch 2 12%, PS4 12%

29

 23 Mafia: The Old Country

18

 24 Mafia Trilogy

28

 25 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%

31

 26

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

 Switch 2 60%, Switch 40%

33

 27 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition

34

 28 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox One 14%, PS5 13%

30

 29 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 66%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 2%, PS4 1%

24

 30 Ghost of Yotei

20

 31 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 47%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 4%

35

 32 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 60%, Switch 40%

26

 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

40

 34

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

 Switch 91%, PS4 9%

-

 35 Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots Switch 58%, PS5 42%

-

 36 WWE 2K25 PS5 56%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 2 9%

-

 37 Tekken 8

-

 38 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 39 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

-

 40

Resident Evil 2

[Compiled by GfK]

That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us know in the comments.