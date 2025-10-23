If you haven't been keeping a close eye on the Tales Of series, Bandai Namco is reviving Tales of Xillia as a remaster next week. So, what about Tales of Xillia 2?

According to a new Famitsu interview, series director Yusuke Tomizawa has mentioned how a remaster of the sequel is "still in progress" – it just hasn't been formally announced yet, and he promises to share more information as soon as possible (translations via Gematsu):

"We’re following an ‘announce and release what’s ready quickly’ approach. In that vein, Xillia 2 [Remastered] is still in progress, which is why it hasn’t been announced. We will do our best to deliver updates as quickly as possible."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

As for the "next remastered title" in the fantasy role-playing series, the team can't "provide the specifics" just yet, but the announcement is planned to take place "relatively soon". It's also mentioned how there are "more than two titles" currently in progress.

“The pace of releases depends on the planning and development status—it could speed up or slow down. But even so, we’re hoping to deliver the fans as many titles as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Tales of Xillia Remastered launches for Switch on 31st October 2025, and you can find out more in the announcement post.