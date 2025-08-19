Bandai Namco has finally confirmed the next Tales series remaster, and — shocker! — it's Tales of Xillia Remastered, and it's coming to Switch 1.
So, we all saw this coming after last week's leak, but here's the surprising bits of news — it's coming out on 31st October 2025, and only Xillia 1 is included, not Xillia 2. Well, the latter was sort of expected, but we hoped the sequel would be bundled too.
Like with Graces f Remastered earlier in the year, the Switch version of the remaster will also run at 30fps (confirmed on the Japanese website) and will be 1080p docked, 720p handheld, making it a bit of a downgrade compared to other releases.
But there are a ton of other features that may make picking this remaster a sweeter deal. Detailed on the official website (under the What's New section), Tales of Xillia Remastered will include the following:
- Upgraded visuals
- Access to the Grade Shop immediately, plus a new item in the shop — "50% off items"
- Over 40 original DLC available from the start
- Autosave
- A new Enemy Encounter toggle, meaning you can entirely avoid combat (except for certain Events)
- A Retry feature for regular fights
- Subtitles in combat, which you can customise to your liking
- A toggle for dashing
- Map icons for story destinations, sub-events, and unacquired items and treasure chests
- Toggle to automatically skip events
- New Artes and items will now be marked
- Item descriptions added to the Jet Black Feather Trading Post
- Pressing the appropriate button in Option or in the Store will take you to the top of that screen/option from any level
- Batch selection available for store development
- Can open chests and items even if not facing them - as long as you're next to them, you can open them
- You can switch between camera distances on the map to near, normal, or far
- Key binding is available on the map and in battle
- Additional volume settings, allowing you to adjust the volume of any individual sound aspect
- The ability to swap between English and Japanese voices
- Typos and errors corrected (in the Japanese version)
- Some expressions have been tweaked.
So... quite a lot has been tweaked, then! Plus, the biggie is that the game is no longer stuck on PS3. So that's good!
A Digital Deluxe Edition will include the digital soundtrack, artbook, a Battle BGM Pack and Super Growth Support Herb Set. Pre-ordering early will also get you a handful of in-game items to aid you in your journey, which includes Life Bottles and healing Gels.
Along with the announcement trailer up top, there's also a short video from the Tales series producer, Yusuke Tomizawa.
Are you excited for Tales of Xillia Remastered? Let us know in the comments.