Bandai Namco has finally confirmed the next Tales series remaster, and — shocker! — it's Tales of Xillia Remastered, and it's coming to Switch 1.

So, we all saw this coming after last week's leak, but here's the surprising bits of news — it's coming out on 31st October 2025, and only Xillia 1 is included, not Xillia 2. Well, the latter was sort of expected, but we hoped the sequel would be bundled too.

Like with Graces f Remastered earlier in the year, the Switch version of the remaster will also run at 30fps (confirmed on the Japanese website) and will be 1080p docked, 720p handheld, making it a bit of a downgrade compared to other releases.

But there are a ton of other features that may make picking this remaster a sweeter deal. Detailed on the official website (under the What's New section), Tales of Xillia Remastered will include the following:

Upgraded visuals

Access to the Grade Shop immediately, plus a new item in the shop — "50% off items"

Over 40 original DLC available from the start

Autosave

A new Enemy Encounter toggle, meaning you can entirely avoid combat (except for certain Events)

A Retry feature for regular fights

Subtitles in combat, which you can customise to your liking

A toggle for dashing

Map icons for story destinations, sub-events, and unacquired items and treasure chests

Toggle to automatically skip events

New Artes and items will now be marked

Item descriptions added to the Jet Black Feather Trading Post

Pressing the appropriate button in Option or in the Store will take you to the top of that screen/option from any level

Batch selection available for store development

Can open chests and items even if not facing them - as long as you're next to them, you can open them

You can switch between camera distances on the map to near, normal, or far

Key binding is available on the map and in battle

Additional volume settings, allowing you to adjust the volume of any individual sound aspect

The ability to swap between English and Japanese voices

Typos and errors corrected (in the Japanese version)

Some expressions have been tweaked.

So... quite a lot has been tweaked, then! Plus, the biggie is that the game is no longer stuck on PS3. So that's good!

A Digital Deluxe Edition will include the digital soundtrack, artbook, a Battle BGM Pack and Super Growth Support Herb Set. Pre-ordering early will also get you a handful of in-game items to aid you in your journey, which includes Life Bottles and healing Gels.

Along with the announcement trailer up top, there's also a short video from the Tales series producer, Yusuke Tomizawa.

Are you excited for Tales of Xillia Remastered? Let us know in the comments.