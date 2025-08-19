Bandai Namco has finally confirmed the next Tales series remaster, and — shocker! — it's Tales of Xillia Remastered, and it's coming to Switch 1.

So, we all saw this coming after last week's leak, but here's the surprising bits of news — it's coming out on 31st October 2025, and only Xillia 1 is included, not Xillia 2. Well, the latter was sort of expected, but we hoped the sequel would be bundled too.

Like with Graces f Remastered earlier in the year, the Switch version of the remaster will also run at 30fps (confirmed on the Japanese website) and will be 1080p docked, 720p handheld, making it a bit of a downgrade compared to other releases.

But there are a ton of other features that may make picking this remaster a sweeter deal. Detailed on the official website (under the What's New section), Tales of Xillia Remastered will include the following:

  • Upgraded visuals
  • Access to the Grade Shop immediately, plus a new item in the shop — "50% off items"
  • Over 40 original DLC available from the start
  • Autosave
  • A new Enemy Encounter toggle, meaning you can entirely avoid combat (except for certain Events)
  • A Retry feature for regular fights
  • Subtitles in combat, which you can customise to your liking
  • A toggle for dashing
  • Map icons for story destinations, sub-events, and unacquired items and treasure chests
  • Toggle to automatically skip events
  • New Artes and items will now be marked
  • Item descriptions added to the Jet Black Feather Trading Post
  • Pressing the appropriate button in Option or in the Store will take you to the top of that screen/option from any level
  • Batch selection available for store development
  • Can open chests and items even if not facing them - as long as you're next to them, you can open them
  • You can switch between camera distances on the map to near, normal, or far
  • Key binding is available on the map and in battle
  • Additional volume settings, allowing you to adjust the volume of any individual sound aspect
  • The ability to swap between English and Japanese voices
  • Typos and errors corrected (in the Japanese version)
  • Some expressions have been tweaked.

So... quite a lot has been tweaked, then! Plus, the biggie is that the game is no longer stuck on PS3. So that's good!

A Digital Deluxe Edition will include the digital soundtrack, artbook, a Battle BGM Pack and Super Growth Support Herb Set. Pre-ordering early will also get you a handful of in-game items to aid you in your journey, which includes Life Bottles and healing Gels.

Along with the announcement trailer up top, there's also a short video from the Tales series producer, Yusuke Tomizawa.

Are you excited for Tales of Xillia Remastered? Let us know in the comments.