Bandai Namco has announced Tales of Berseria Remastered, which will be coming to Switch on 27th February 2026 for $39.99 / £34.99.

Yes, you read that right, this is not Tales of Xillia 2, which series director Yusuke Tomizawa previously teased was "still in progress", just not formally announced. Guess we'll have to wait a bit longer for that one...

Still, Berseria is a bit of a surprise, given that it's available on PC and PS4 (and PS3 in Japan). So it's relatively accessible, unlike Graces f and Xillia, which were stuck on the PS3.

But hey, Tales of Berseria is a good one! It's also much darker than the other games in the series, following Velvet on a quest for revenge after she's struck by tragedy at the hands of a person she trusts. The Remastered version will bring with it various quality-of-life enhancements, early access to the Grade Shop, map icons, the ability to turn off encounters, and access to a bunch of DLC.

The cast is great, the combat is great, and we're excited to try it on Switch. Of course, expect the usual caveats with the Switch port such as 30fps. When will one of these get a dedicated Switch 2 version, Bamco?

Tales of Berseria originally released back in 2017 in the West, and it got a great review from out sister site Push Square, who scored it an 8/10.

Are you surprised to see Berseria get the remaster treatment? Let us know your thoughts down below.