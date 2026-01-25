Ubisoft's Rayman series is currently celebrating 30 years, and it seems an announcement could be taking place soon.

A new rating has appeared on the Australian Classification Board for Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition. The classification took place on 22nd January 2026. Additional details list Atari as the developer and publisher, and UI Entertainment as the applicant.

Ubisoft kicked off Rayman's 30th anniversary celebrations last September and it followed with some rumours about a Rayman Remake.

The original 2D Rayman platformer launched in 1995 and eventually made its way across to the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. In December last year, Rayman 2: The Great Escape was added to the Switch Online's Nintendo 64 library.

This rating follows news of Ubisoft's major organisational restructure. Rayman has been confirmed as being part of the company's future plans. Its creative house 'CH4' will be responsible for the IP and other "narrative adventure" series such as Prince of Persia and Beyond Good & Evil.