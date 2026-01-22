Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake will no longer see the light of day after the company announced a major organisational restructure this week.

Alongside this news, the team working on the game has issued a message explaining the reason behind this "difficult decision". Although the project had "real potential", it seems the developer was unable to reach a certain "level of quality" that would meet player expectations.

And while Ubisoft is done with this particular project, it doesn't necessarily mean it's leaving the Prince of Persia universe or legacy behind. Here's the message via social media (thanks for the heads up, Pure Xbox):

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

To the Prince of Persia community, we want to share this with you directly. We've made the difficult decision to stop development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. We know this is deeply disappointing. The game carries enormous meaning for fans and for the team who worked on it. While the project had real potential, we weren't able to reach the level of quality you deserve, and continuing would have required more time and investment than we could responsibly commit. And, we didn't want to release something that fell short of what The Sands of Time represents. Prince of Persia as a universe and legacy continues to matter deeply to us, and this decision does not mean we're stepping away from the franchise. Thank you for your passion, patience, and love for Prince of Persia. - The Prince of Persia Team

As we've already highlighted, Ubisoft's new operating model will focus on five "creative houses", which are responsible for key franchises. CH4 will work on narrative adventures, and listed here is the Prince of Persia series, alongside IP such as Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil.

So, the Prince of Persia series is back on ice for now, but it could still return at some point in the future, in some way or form. If you are eager to experience something in this series, you could always try out the excellent roguelite sidescroller Rogue Prince of Persia, which was released on the eShop late last year.

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake was originally announced at an Ubisoft Forward event in 2020 and suffered multiple delays up until its cancellation.