Believe it or not, Universal Studios Japan is hosting Super Nintendo World's fifth anniversary this year, and it's marking the occasion in a way that only Nintendo can: a buttload of decorations and some exclusive merch.

The Mario-themed park will be getting a celebratory birthday makeover from 18th March, featuring a giant superstar cake at the entrance and a special 'Star Hunt' activity within. Yoshi will also be joining the meet-and-greet circuit in the park itself, marking the first time that the beloved dino has been available for photo ops with the public.

Of course, that's not all. The Universal Studios Japan website also notes that the park will be stocking exclusive birthday food and merch options throughout the celebrations, because nothing screams 'happy birthday!' quite like consumerism.

The anniversary extras will be sticking around until 11th January 2027, so if you happen to be heading to Japan in the next year, you'll have to make a point to swing by.

Back in 2024, the park opened its first expansion in the shape of the Donkey Kong Country zone. Despite other parks popping up in the US in the five years since the Japan one started it all, it remains the only place that you can meet DK... not that we're at all envious, of course.